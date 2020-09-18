Chilean Court Closes Mining Project Over Environmental Impacts

Chile's Environment Tribunal Thursday closed the Pascua Lama mining project, which was owned by the Canadian company Barrick Gold, because of its environmental impacts.

The Tribunal ordered the total and definitive Pascua Lama's closure as it imposed US$9 million fine on Barrick Gold, which is the world's largest gold mining company.

Pascua Lama was at an altitude of 4,500 meters in the Huasco Valley, in the Atacama region, which borders Argentina. From the beginning, the local inhabitants rejected the project and their claim became stronger after the mining labors contaminated their waterways.

"The project will be shut down permanently because of the danger it poses to people's health and the damage it causes to the environment," the Court stated.

��️ The mining company wants to install a desalination plant in Quintero. Greenpeace argues that the city would not be able to sustain the plant, as it is already in a “sacrifice zone” because they face water scarcity and the plant requires fresh water for its activities.#Quintero pic.twitter.com/gcIlhTGcPz — Chile Today News (@ChileTodayNews) September 15, 2020