Millions of UK Households To Face Fuel Poverty-Lobby Group

According to the lobby group Warm This Winter, nearly seven million UK households could suffer fuel poverty unless the government provides more help.

A 14 billion euros emergency support package will be needed to avoid the "serious health consequences of living in cold, damp homes, which cripple the NHS (National Health Service) and lead to excess winter deaths," Warm This Winter warned.

Measures aimed at tackling the country's cost-of-living crisis, such as the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) and the 400 euro fuel rebate, would not be enough, according to the lobby group.

In September, the EPG was announced, capping tariffs and guaranteeing that ordinary households will pay no more than 2,500 euros per year for gas and electricity for the next two years.

In this regard, the group has been very concerned as the new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, said on Monday that the EPG would be reviewed and changed in April 2023.

Warm This Winter warned of the danger that UK households will not be sufficiently protected against rising bills as they are also to be urged to reduce energy consumption.

The group is as well calling for urgent additional support, both fiscal and non-financial, targeted at the most vulnerable.

The UK remains mired in the cost of living crisis as inflation and fuel prices soar. Inflation rates in the country have reached a 40-year high of 10.1 percent.

The Bank of England predicted in August that inflation could reach 13 percent early next year. Meanwhile, a study by the University of York in August suggested that at least 45 million Britons could be in fuel poverty by January 2023.