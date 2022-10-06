France’s Energy Sobriety Plan to Cost 800 Mln Euros: Minister

Public lighting in the streets will be on for less time and less intensively, companies must commit to switching off the lights in unoccupied buildings, and working from home will be encouraged in public administrations. Remote working allowance for public servants will be increased by 15 percent.

France's energy sobriety plan will cost 800 million euros (785 million U.S. dollars), Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Thursday.

Pannier-Runacher also presented the measures to be taken by the government.

Public lighting in the streets will be on for less time and less intensively, companies must commit to switching off the lights in unoccupied buildings, and working from home will be encouraged in public administrations. Remote working allowance for public servants will be increased by 15 percent.

Heating must be lowered in offices, swimming pools and gyms, and the use of hot water must be reduced in offices. Carpooling will be encouraged.

Against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and climate change, energy sobriety in France is an "urgent" matter and there is a "need to act," Pannier-Runacher said, adding that the goal is to become fossil fuel-free.

"The fight will not stop in the winter of 2022-2023," she said, recalling the general mobilization of all concerned actors -- companies and the public alike -- to reduce their energy consumption to enable the country to achieve a 10 percent reduction in energy consumption by 2024 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The new EcoWatt website was also presented, which enables the public, companies and local authorities to track the country's electricity consumption in real time and receive relevant alerts.

Pannier-Runacher also presented the energy sobriety plan's communication campaign, which calls for individual and collective efforts to reduce energy consumption.

"Energy sobriety is one of the keys to ensure supplies, it is a pledge for our sovereignty, it is an opportunity for our purchasing power, it is a foundation for ecological transition," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said.

With the sobriety plan, the country will go through this winter "without blackouts" and will be able to "build a more sober and decarbonized society," Borne said.

On Wednesday, France's Commission for Energy Regulation (CRE) said in a statement that the country's strategic gas reserves are now over 99 percent full, the highest level reached in recent years.

According to the CRE, this equals two-thirds of the winter consumption of small companies and individuals. (1 euro = 0.98 U.S. dollars)