Migrants Honor People Killed By Fire In Juarez City Facility

Mayorga urged Mexican authorities to destroy the migrant holding center in Juarez City and create a memorial to honor the 39 victims, 18 of whom are Guatemalans.

On Sunday, about 100 Latin American migrants marched along the Bravo river, which marks the border with the U.S., to pay tribute to the 39 migrants who died after a fire broke out at a migrant holding center in Juarez City.

The march participants, who remain stranded in Juarez City while the U.S. authorities process their asylum applications, also walk through Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM). Most of them took off their shoes while holding the demonstration.

"We have named this initiative: 'Put yourself in my shoes.” We aim with it to raise awareness about the fact that migrants only look for new opportunities to work with dignity," said Carlos Mayorga, the organizer of the march.

On Friday, the Mexican government ordered the definite closure of the migrant holding center, where at least 28 people were injured after the fire. Currently, 24 of these individuals receive medical treatment.

The Mexican Prosecutor’s Office investigates three INM officials and two private security agents for not assisting the migrants during the fire. On Tuesday, these people will attend a hearing against them.

"My cousin died at the migrant holding center. I take part in this march to honor all the fallen brothers. We came from far away, hungry, to demand justice for all of them," an unidentified march participant told the EFE agency.