Antibodies Discovered Prevent COVID-19 Spread Through the Body

A group of German scientists will now look for a potentially effective treatment for seriously ill coronavirus patients.

A group of scientists from Germany detected antibodies that prevent COVID-19 from penetrating human cells, a discovery that will facilitate effective treatment against the disease.

In repeated tests, the group of scientists were able to demonstrate that the result is sustainable. They will now look for a potentially effective treatment for seriously ill coronavirus patients, according to local media.

"We are on the right track for the development of a drug against covid-19," the Helmholtz Center's Luka Cicin-Sain researcher told to the press.

Cicin-Sain and his team tested 6,000 different human antibodies. They found that more than 750 attach to the coronavirus and prevent it from advancing through the bodies of patients already infected.

Currently, researchers are subjecting these antibodies to additional testing on cell cultures.

"The main goal is to achieve so-called passive immunization," the Technical University of Braunschweig researcher Stefan Dubel explained.

The search for the best antibody candidate to develop a drug is expected to continue until mid-June. After this phase, testing would begin.

According to the researchers, the first patients with the coronavirus are expected to be treated with the drug in the fall.