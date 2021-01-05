Mexico and Four Other Countries Join the UN Security Council

The 15-member Security Council has five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

Mexico, India, Ireland, Kenya, and Norway on Monday began to assume responsibilities as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

While their two-year term officially started on Jan. 1, Monday is the first working day of the council for 2021 after the Christmas and New Year break. A flag installation ceremony was held to mark the start of their responsibilities.

Kazakh UN ambassador Magzhan Ilyassov, who presided over the ceremony, congratulated the five new members and wished them success in realizing their priorities in their two-year term, which he described as "two crucial years of modern history."

“2021 is a year of hope for all countries... International peace, security, and sustainable development in 2021 will largely depend on the decisions of the UN and the Security Council with its permanent and non-permanent members,” he said.

Ireland took its seat at the UN Security Council at a key moment in US Foreign Policy as the Biden Administration takes office��������@RichardGowan1 writes of the opportunities to repair the damage done to ���� diplomacy at the UN Security Councilhttps://t.co/4AHkLxfDW4 — The Azure Forum for Contemporary Security Strategy (@AzureForum) January 5, 2021

The representatives of the five countries made short speeches before they installed their respective national flags outside the Security Council Chamber. The new members replaced Belgium, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia, and South Africa.

The 15-member Security Council has five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States, and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the UN General Assembly. Five non-permanent members are replaced every year.

Estonia, Niger, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia, and Vietnam are in the middle of their two-year term as non-permanent members.