Mexico: Strict Controls Placed on US Drug Enforcement Agents

The amendments to the National Security Law, approved with 329 votes in favor, 98 against, and 40 abstentions, will be applied to all foreign agents in the country.
The Mexican Senate approved on Tuesday new regulations by which foreign security agents will be asked to share information with the government among other measures to enhance national security, a set of reforms promoted by president Andres Manuel López Obrador.
The amendments to the National Security Law were approved with 329 votes in favor, 98 against, and 40 abstentions, and will be applied to all foreign agents. The new rules will be applied to foreign officials operating in Mexico as "police officers, counternarcotics agents and intelligence experts sent from abroad to Mexico to help combat drug trafficking and transnational organised crime."
"#Today the First Session of the Third Year of the #LXIVLegislature was closed. Meet the formation of the Board of Directors for the exercise of the #Permanent Commission in the #SessionInBrief."
Moreover, foreign agents will no longer have immunity and Mexican officials that meet them will have to provide reports of their exchanges. Likewise, the agents shall report monthly to the Foreign Ministry and the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) of Mexico to detail "activities and steps they carry out."
The legislation comes after the U.S. authorities arrested on October 15 the former Secretary of National Defense Salvador Cienfuegos, over charges of drug trafficking. The move comes as Mexican authorities protested because they did not receive a notification in advance of the arrest.