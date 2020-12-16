Mexico: Strict Controls Placed on US Drug Enforcement Agents

The amendments to the National Security Law, approved with 329 votes in favor, 98 against, and 40 abstentions, will be applied to all foreign agents in the country.

The Mexican Senate approved on Tuesday new regulations by which foreign security agents will be asked to share information with the government among other measures to enhance national security, a set of reforms promoted by president Andres Manuel López Obrador.

The amendments to the National Security Law were approved with 329 votes in favor, 98 against, and 40 abstentions, and will be applied to all foreign agents. The new rules will be applied to foreign officials operating in Mexico as "police officers, counternarcotics agents and intelligence experts sent from abroad to Mexico to help combat drug trafficking and transnational organised crime."

