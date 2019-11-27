'Mexico Will Never Allow Actions Against Sovereignty,' Ebrard

President Lopez Obrador's administration will continue its diplomatic work towards a mutual understanding that, from cooperation and intelligence, guarantees security for both countries.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrad on Tuesday said that Mexico will never admit actions that could mean a violation of its sovereignty, which established the position of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) regarding the proposal to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

"We will act firmly. I have already transmitted our stance to the United States as well as our resolution to address transnational crime," Ebrad said and added, "mutual respect is the basis of cooperation."

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Secretary confirmed that its officials will seek a high-level meeting with U.S. officials to present its position regarding the White House statements.

Ebrard is expected to establish contact with the U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo "to discuss this very important issue for the bilateral agenda," the Foreign Affairs Secretary announced.

At future bilateral meetings, Mexico will promote a road map to reduce the flow of weapons, money, and chemicals to organized criminal groups that operate in the country.

"The Government of Mexico will continue its diplomatic work towards an understanding that, from cooperation and intelligence, guarantees security for both countries." the Secretary added.

Como respetamos la soberanía de otras naciones, queremos que se respete la independencia de México. Conferencia matutina. https://t.co/0eO4HpiRI6 — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) November 27, 2019

"As we respect the sovereignty of other nations, we want the independence of Mexico to be respected." Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups due to their role in trafficking narcotics and people.

"They will be designated... I have been working on that for the last 90 days. You know, the designation is not that easy, you have to go through a process, and we are well into that process," Trump said.

According to current U.S. laws, once a group is designated as a terrorist organization, its members cannot enter the country and could be deported.

Besides, all kinds of financial institutions, which become aware they have funds connected to terrorist groups, must block the illegal money and alert the U.S. Treasury Department.