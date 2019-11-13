Mexico Proud of Its Foreign Policy Principles

The president congratulated the Foreign and Defense secretaries for the successful operation of transporting former president Evo Morales from Bolivia, where his life was in danger, to Mexican soil

Mexico adheres to the principles of foreign policy, to our diplomatic tradition and that is a source of pride, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reiterated today regarding the case of Bolivia and the granting of asylum to ousted president Evo Morales.

The Mexican president stressed that no country in the world exhibits a history as consistent and worthy in this field, during his daily morning press conference this Wednesday.



He noted that the move follows on from the tradition established in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, and stressed that his government will continue this policy, despite the criticism of conservative sectors.



The president congratulated the Foreign and Defense secretaries for the successful operation of transporting former president Evo Morales from Bolivia, where his life was in danger, to Mexican soil. He noted that the joint operation was undertaken with a high level of professionalism.



Lopez Obrador stressed that it was not an easy task, and relied on swift action and coordinated efforts, noting that it served as an example that his government is a good team and everyone is doing their part.