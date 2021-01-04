Mexico: 32,824 Health Workers Have Been Vaccinated So Far

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) Sunday announced that 53,625 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been received in the country, 32,824 of which have been applied to health personnel.
He added that 50,000 more doses will arrive on Tuesday to continue the vaccination in the healthcare sector , which has at least 750,000 workers.
The elderly population will be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Chinese pharmaceutical CanSino, while the campaign for people under-60s and people with chronic diseases will be launched in April.
"We will not lack vaccines, and this will help us a lot to get out of this nightmare, this health crisis, this pandemic that has caused us so much pain," AMLO said.
About US$1.6 billion will be used for the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines, including resources to support the entire national vaccination campaign.
The Health Secretary has noted the occurrence of a second contagion wave, warning that hospitals' occupancy rate reached over 80 percent in Mexico City alone.
As of Sunday, a total of 1,448,755 COVID-19 cases were reported, and 127, 213 related deaths.