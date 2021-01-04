    • Live
News > Mexico

Mexico: 32,824 Health Workers Have Been Vaccinated So Far
  • Maria Ramirez (R) was the first Mexican health worker to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 24, 2020.

    Maria Ramirez (R) was the first Mexican health worker to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 24, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @SSaludCdMx

Published 4 January 2021
President AMLO announced that 50,000 more doses will arrive on Tuesday to continue the vaccination in the healthcare sector.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) Sunday announced that 53,625 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been received in the country, 32,824 of which have been applied to health personnel. 

He added that 50,000 more doses will arrive on Tuesday to continue the vaccination in the healthcare sector , which has at least 750,000 workers. 

The elderly population will be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Chinese pharmaceutical CanSino, while the campaign for people under-60s and people with chronic diseases will be launched in April.

"We will not lack vaccines, and this will help us a lot to get out of this nightmare, this health crisis, this pandemic that has caused us so much pain," AMLO said.

About US$1.6 billion will be used for the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines, including resources to support the entire national vaccination campaign. 

The Health Secretary has noted the occurrence of a second contagion wave, warning that hospitals' occupancy rate reached over 80 percent in Mexico City alone. 

As of Sunday, a total of 1,448,755 COVID-19 cases were reported, and 127, 213 related deaths.

