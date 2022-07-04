Mexican President To Discuss Assange’s Case With Biden

On Monday, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reiterated his willingness to discuss Julian Assange's case with U.S. President Joe Biden during his meeting scheduled for next week in Washington.

During his morning daily news briefing, the Mexican President announced that he was willing to provide asylum to Julian Assange; at the time, he criticized that "the big press" has kept silent in the face of the case of the founder of WikiLeaks.

"If he is brought to the U.S. and given the maximum sentence, [sentenced to] death in prison, a campaign should be launched to dismantle the Statue of Liberty in New York that was gifted by the French because it will no longer be a symbol of freedom," explained Lopez Obrador.

"Julian Assange is the best journalist of our time in the world and he has been treated very unfairly, worse than a criminal. This is a shame for the world," said the Mexican President, calling for the accusations to be lifted. He recalled that "humanity must prevail."

AMLO propone campaña para retirar estatua de la libertad de NY de condenarse a cadena perpetua a Julian Assange https://t.co/fvFYtXwi2I pic.twitter.com/n1QIkdNadv — Diario El Mundo (@TuMundoADiario) July 4, 2022

He commented on the information revealed in WikiLeaks articles which talked about the fraud committed in the 2006 presidential elections by the then President Vicente Fox alongside Felipe Calderón, messages that were never denied.