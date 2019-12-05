Mexican Gov't Pushes Social Security Bill for Domestic Workers

The plan has existed for 8 months since April, and the 11,947 affiliated people so far have been workers aged 40 or over, and with an average salary of about US$280 per month.

Zoe Robledo, director general of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, explained today the scope of a civic security pilot plan that seeks to benefit the domestic sector, one of the most forgotten in the country and mostly composed by women.

The official was one of the many guests invited to the morning press conference at the National Palace for a round of presentations led by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador himself.

Robledo detailed the pilot plan, which will support 11,000 workers, including domestic workers, but also covers all sectors. It includes healthcare, disability, retirement savings, among other benefits; and also assured that there are no restrictions.

He explained that the plan has existed for 8 months since April, and the 11,947 affiliated people so far have been workers aged 40 or over, and with an average salary of 5,000 pesos a month (roughly US$280); however, the number of affiliates is increasing.

Marcelina Bautista, president of the Center for the Support and Training of Female Domestic Employees, explained the struggle of the sector to achieve social security and praised the fact that female domestic workers can join the pilot plan, but remarked that most of them do not have social security.

During the presentations, a spot by award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron was shown, inspired by his film 'Roma', in which he urges society to support female domestic workers so that they receive all the benefits of other workers.

Indirectly related to that topic, high officials of the agricultural sector also participated in the conference in order to explain how the food production situation in the country is doing, and particularly, the possibilities of Mexico to guarantee food security.