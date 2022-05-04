Mexican Agents Find 275 Migrants Stuck In A Trailer In Veracruz

The National Migration Institute detailed that these migrants found came from Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Cuba, El Salvador, and Ecuador and that 45 out of the 67 group minors were unaccompanied.

On Wednesday, the Mexican Migration Institute (INM) reported that national security agents found 275 migrants inside an abandoned trailer on the Cordoba-Puebla highway in the Veracruz state.

The INM detailed that the migrants found came from Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Cuba, El Salvador, and Ecuador and that 45 out of the 67 group minors were unaccompanied.

The INM transferred migrants who came to its facilities in the Veracruz state, where they must wait until they regularized their stay in the Mexican territory. Those migrants traveling in family nuclei were placed under the guardianship of this state’s System for the Family Integral Development (DIF).

Traveling overcrowded inside trailers is one of the most dangerous ways that migrants use to smuggle across Mexico and reach the United States. To do so, they usually pay thousands of dollars to human traffickers.

On Dec. 9, 2021, a trailer carrying 160 migrants capsized on the Tuxtla Gutierrez highway in the Chiapas state. In this accident, 56 people died.

On Tuesday, Mexican authorities found 310 migrants who were overcrowded and suffered from severe dehydration in a trailer that was also passing through the Veracruz state.

In 2021, local authorities received 131,448 asylum applications and deported 114,000 undocumented migrants. So far this year, Mexico has at least intercepted 115,379 migrants, 15 percent of whom were minors from Central America.