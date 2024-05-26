Mediators Between Government and ELN Celebrate First Point Sign

After a meeting in Caracas, the Colombian govt. and the ELN signed the agreement on citizen participation in the construction of the peace agreements.

The guarantor countries, the UN and the institutions that accompany the dialogue table between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) welcomed the signing of the first of the six points of the Mexico Agreement, which contains the agenda of the peace negotiations.

This Saturday in Caracas, after a meeting of the two parties, the Government and the ELN signed the agreement on citizen participation in the construction of the peace agreements, which is the first of the six items on the agenda and represents the biggest advance to date in the negotiations.

About it, the six guarantor countries (Brazil, Cuba, Chile, Mexico, Norway and Venezuela), the Episcopal Conference and the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations said they recognized the "commitment and determination of the various actors involved in this effort who, with their hard work and dedication, mark a milestone in the peace processes in Colombia."

The Colombian government and the ELN guerrilla group signed the first of six agreements of their ongoing peace talks on Saturday, May 25. This signed accord provides for the participation of civil society in the peace process. pic.twitter.com/7DK8775Llp — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) May 26, 2024

"The agreement, whose negotiations enjoyed the broad participation of Colombian society, represents an important advance in the framework of the consolidated vision of the Mexico Agreement for overcoming the conflict and building a future of peace", the Brazilian foreign ministry said in a statement.

For his part, Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez said "We welcome the fact that delegations from the Government of Colombia and the ELN have signed 'Agreement on the Development of the Process of Participation of Society in the Construction of Peace'", according to a message on social network X.

This agreement reached "is a design of participation, a national plan and some recommendations", as read in the agreement, which has been reached after almost 80 meetings with the participation of more than 8,500 people who have made proposals for participation on political regime, economic model, environmental policy, education and culture.

Both sides will confront differences in order to make further progress in the peace negotiations and in the extension of the cease-fire which ends on 3 August, and also in holding a new round of dialogues, which has not been formally installed since the last one held at the end of January in Havana.