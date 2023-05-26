María Belén Bernal’s Killer Sentenced After Months of Protests

On May 25, ex-policeman Germán Cáceres, confessed perpetrator of the femicide of his wife, María Belén Bernal, has been sentenced to 34 years and 8 months in prison.

On September 21, the government of Ecuador issued a report stating the discovery of the deceased body of María Belén Bernal, a 34-year-old lawyer who had been missing for 10 days. Bernal’s remains were discovered on the hill of Casitagua, situated five kilometers from the Quito Police Training School.

According to reports, Bernal had gone missing on September 11, after a visit to Lieutenant Germán Fernando Cáceres, her husband, who immediately became the prime suspect of the investigation and back then was on the run.

After months of many protests along the country with Bernal as their symbol, justice has come to the feminist movement and society in general; a few hours ago Alfonso Camacho, the policeman accused of not helping the victim, was acquitted and Cáceres was sentences to 34 years and 8 months in prison and is expected to serve his sentence in Prison #4.

The homicide of Bernal represented the most shocking case of femicide in a nation afflicted by the issue of gender-based violence towards women.

Bernal's case, which has direct involvement from law enforcement, has acted as a tipping point and elicited extensive public condemnation towards the governing authorities, marking a momentum for women and society in Ecuador.

According to research conducted by the Aldea Foundation, an organization that monitors crime statistics in the nation, Ecuador has documented 206 instances of femicide from January 1 to September 3.