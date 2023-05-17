Ecuador: Electoral Council Announces Deadline To Call Elections

Ecuador's National Electoral Council (CNE) reported Wednesday that the deadline to call new legislative and presidential elections expires in seven days.

The president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint, said in a press conference that "as of tomorrow begins the seven-day term to make the call, that is, the term to call expires on May 24, 2023."

The electoral process will last 90 days, said Atamaint while pointing out that until May 24, the Council must have an electoral calendar that must be approved by the plenary of the National Electoral Council.

Those elected in this electoral process will serve until May 23, 2025, completing the current term.

Nuestra presidenta @DianaAtamaint, manifiesta que le corresponde a la Función Electoral asumir este desafío. "La fecha límite para convocar a Elecciones �� es el 24 de mayo. En las próximas horas tendremos un cronograma trabajado conjuntamente con el @TCE_Ecuador", enfatizó. pic.twitter.com/eoDqTcgYSm — cnegobec (@cnegobec) May 17, 2023

Our president Diana Atamaint, affirms that it is up to the Electoral Function to assume this challenge. "The deadline to call for elections is May 24. In the next few hours we will have a schedule worked out together with the Electoral Contentious Tribunal of Ecuador," she emphasized.

The CNE ratifies to the Ecuadorian people its "commitment to carry out an efficient and transparent electoral process", said Atamaint.

According to the president of the CNE, they are working on the elaboration of a specific regulation for this extraordinary electoral process, in which the institution seeks to adhere to the Law and the Constitution and provide citizens with the necessary information.

Previously, President Guillermo Lasso decreed the "cross death" and dissolved the National Assembly. He made such a decision while an impeachment trial against him for alleged embezzlement was being held in the parliament.

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, in a message to the nation, decreed the Cross Death (Muerte Cruzada) and dissolved the National Assembly. pic.twitter.com/RG1J6toCZF — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 17, 2023

The CNE said that Lasso can be a candidate for the new general elections since he has no legal impediment so far. His lawyer, Pablo Encalada, previously said that the president "is the natural candidate," so he will run in these elections.

According to Article 148 of the Ecuadorian Constitution, "until the installation of the new National Assembly, the President of the Republic may, prior to the favorable opinion of the Constitutional Court, issue decrees laws of economic urgency, which may be approved or repealed by the legislative body."