Mali Reportedly Closes Borders Amid International Pressure

A mission from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) headed by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan met today with the Military Junta to negotiate the release of the transitional government's president and prime minister.

Mali reportedly closed its land and air borders and imposed a curfew on Wednesday after the heads of the transitional government resigned following a coup by the Military Junta which kept them in a military base in the outskirts of the capital Bamako.

According to the Seneweb portal, from neighboring Senegal, the Bamako airport halted operations, news agency Sputnik reported. This, as the Junta, tries to keep control of the country facing backlash from the international community.

On Wednesday the U.S. joined the United Nations and regional leaders in a call to restore democratic rule to the country. "We are now suspending all security assistance that benefits the Malian security and defense forces that we had continued previously under available authorities," the U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.