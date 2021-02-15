    • Live
News > Mali

Mali: Guterres Condemns Attack on UN Peacekeeping Mission

  • 27 people were injured and one was killed during an attack on a UN peacekeeping mission temporary base in Central Mali on February 10, 2021.

Published 15 February 2021
Opinion

"The secretary-general emphasizes that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime," the organization said in a statement.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack against the UN Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on February 10, when 27 people were injured, and one was killed.

"The secretary-general emphasizes that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime. He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in promptly holding to account the perpetrators of this heinous attack. The secretary-general reaffirms the United Nations' solidarity with the people and Government of Mali," the official said in a statement.

The organization said that the attack was carried out by "unidentified armed elements" in Kerena, Douentza region. Also, the victims are Togolese peacekeepers  that "have been carrying out numerous security operations in recent months."

"The secretary-general expresses his deep condolences to the family of the victim and the people and Government of Togo. He wishes a full recovery to those injured," the statement remarks.

Xinhua, United Nations
by teleSUR/esf-MS
