Madagascar: Head of NA Calls to Suspend Presidential Elections

The leader of the lower house of parliament in Madagascar, Christine Razanamahasoa called to suspend the presidential elections that are scheduled for November 16, after weeks of regular opposition rallies against the outgoing President Andry Rajoelina.

“Electoral process must comply with international standards," and "this is not the case at the moment with the election that we are trying to organise on November 16. We are strongly calling for the electoral process to be suspended," said Christin Razanamahazoa on a press conference in Antananarivo, capital of the country.

She added that the suspension of the electoral process aims to ensure the “peace and harmony” on the African island, where political tensions have been running high.

For the last few weeks the country is going through political crisis, and it witnessed several protests and marches of opposition against the Rajoelina's government, as well as violent clashes with the police.

Early Thursday, some 60 Madagascan civil society organizations and trade unions have called for the "cancellation" of the first round vote, warning of an "even harder crisis" if the election were to go ahead.

Opposition also claims that Rajoelina does not right to reelection because of his double nationality, French–Malagasy. But the outgoing president says the Constitution does not require the head of state to exclusively hold Malagasy nationality, and that any loss of nationality is subject to signed authorization by the government.

Last month, the Constitutional Court dismissed appeals to have Preident Andry Rajoelina's candidacy declared void over his dual French nationality, sparking opposition anger.