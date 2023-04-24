Lightning Strikes Kill 9 in Bangladesh

"...in rural areas where individuals were laboring on agricultural lands..."

On Sunday, a sequence of lightning strikes occurred in Bangladesh and resulted in the demise of nine individuals within a span of less than two hours.

Fatalities were recorded in different localities within the districts of Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, and Sylhet occurring from 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. local time amidst heavy rain.

The preponderance of lightning casualties transpired in rural areas where individuals were laboring on agricultural lands.

The phenomenon of fatalities prompted by lightning strikes is prevalent in South Asia, a region notable for its high population density, particularly during the transition period from the parched dry season to the rainy summer season.

9 killed in lightning in Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Netrakona Nine people were killed by lightning in Sylhet, Moulvibazar and Netrakona districts on Sunday.Sunamganj: Our correspondent reports: Six farmers were killed in lightning during harvesting https://t.co/Cc4a5uWWdH — News from Bangladesh (@banglanews_eng) April 23, 2023

In recent years, Bangladesh has undergone a notable escalation in the number of deaths resulting from lightning strikes.

Consistently, there have been a multitude of fatal incidents, amounting to hundreds of recorded losses of life on an annual basis.

According to expert analysis, the heightened susceptibility of Bangladesh to the resulting impacts is ascribed to the phenomenon of climate change.