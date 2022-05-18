Libya Goes Through a New Episode of Intense Struggle for Power

On Sunday, clashes broke out between armed groups that involved indiscriminate fire and use of heavy weapons in Janzour area, a densely populated neighborhood in Tripoli.

Abdulhamid Dbeiba's Government of National Unity (GNU) assessed that the serious clashes between militias on Tuesday, caused by the entry of parallel Prime Minister Fathi Bashaga in Tripoli, represent the greatest power struggle since Khalifa Haftar's offensive in 2019.

Bashaga's arrival was backed by "satanic parties that receive money from abroad", Dbeiba said, referring to Marshal Haftar, a strongman from the east of the country who controls Parliament who unilaterally appointed a head of government in a controversial vote.

"I agreed to open a safe corridor for the infiltrators to leave Tripoli to avoid bloodshed," explained Dbeida in a speech to the nation on the withdrawal of Bashaga, who left the capital amid heavy fighting, which left a militiaman killed and several people injured.

The facade of the al Yalaa Maternity and Gynecology Hospital was damaged as well as more than one vehicle, an apartment in the town of Omar al Mujtar, and two hotels.

On Tuesday, Arab League Secretary Ahmed Aboul-Gheit urged all parties in Libya to exercise self-restraint. "Holding elections is the only way to end the protracted transitional stages and renew the legitimacy of institutions in a way that ensures Libya's stability," he said.

The Egyptian Foreign Affairs Ministry also urged all Libyan parties to refrain from any steps that may fuel violence. "Dialogue is necessary for holding legislative and presidential elections with no delay," the ministry said.

Previously, on Sunday, clashes broke out between armed groups that involved indiscriminate fire and alleged use of heavy weapons in Janzour area, a densely populated neighborhood in Tripoli. Libya has been suffering political instability and chaos ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.