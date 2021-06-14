Peru Reaches One Week Without Declaring President-Elect

Keiko Fujimori called on her supporters to protest against the electoral results. She will face trial for money laundering if she loses the election.

On Sunday, Peru completed a week without its electoral authorities officially announcing Free Peru candidate Pedro Castillo as the winner of the presidential election held on June 6.

As part of a maneuver to generate political uncertainty, far-right Keiko Fujimori insists on denouncing the existence of alleged fraud. However, the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) has counted 99.93 percent of the polling stations and determined the existence of some 70,000 votes in favor of Castillo.

So far, this leftist politician has obtained 50.14 percent of the votes and right-wing conservative Keiko Fujimori has obtained 49.86 percent of the ballots.

The National Jury of Elections (JNE) has yet to resolve Fujimori's requests to challenge thousands of votes, which is her last hope to reverse the results.

On Saturday, while Castillo asked Peruvians for patience and serenity, Fujimori called on her supporters to protest in Lima against the electoral results.

"The delegation of the Progressive International has seen no evidence of systematic fraud in the course of the 2021 Peruvian presidential elections."https://t.co/2HKikLrO5P — Progressive International (@ProgIntl) June 8, 2021

"We are here so that our vote is respected and the results are analyzed," said the 46-year-old candidate, who will face trial for money laundering if she loses the election.

In this regard, an anti-corruption prosecutor on Thursday asked for Fujimori's preventive detention because she would have violated her probation in the Odebrecht corruption case.

On Sunday, the electoral authorities published the results of the elections for the new Parliament, where Castillo's Free Peru party will have 37 lawmakers and Fujimori's Popular Force will have 24 representatives.

Peru's new president should be sworn in on July 28, which is the bicentennial day of the country's independence.