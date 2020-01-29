Leftist Lawmakers to Present Censure Motion Against Macron

The Unsubmissive France (LFI) president Jean- Luc Melenchon Wednesday informed that the three leftist groups in the National Assembly reached an agreement to present a motion of censure against the French government.

Socialist, Communist, and Unsubmissive lawmakers agreed to draw up a censure motion to try to avoid the approval of President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform, which has awakened a wave of protests and unprecedented strikes.

In order to support the citizens who are taking to the streets, the leftist lawmakers will carry out an 'obstruction' of the legislative process to delay the final decision on the pro-business pension reform.

"Our duty is to resist by all possible means," Melechon said and added that "This is so due to our connection with the workers' movement and also for the honor of the parliamentary office."

France: Lycee Paul Eluard. St Denis. Students on strike over BAC reform are teargassed #greve #ec3 https://t.co/s15ANrC7KI — Residents Corner (@ResidentsCorner) January 29, 2020

The motion will be presented after the official opening of the debate of the bill, which is scheduled for Feb. 17, a "day that will remain in the history of France."

Melechon's statements took place before the meeting of the National Assembly's Special Committee on Pension Reform (SCPR), which is composed of 70 lawmakers.

For the next 15 days, the SCPR will hold hearings with different social sectors to listen to their opinion regarding the pension system reform. On Wednesday, a meeting with entrepreneurs is scheduled.​​​​​​​