French Citizens Heckle Macron In Selestat Community

"We have a President who has turned a deaf ear to our cries, so we do not want to hear him either,” a trade union leader said.

At the cry of "Macron, resign,” French citizens in the Selestat commune on Wednesday booed President Emmanuel Macron, whom they demanded to withdraw the unpopular pension reform that he approved by decree on March 16.

"The reform is not just a question of economic policy, but a social program that directly affects the French people,” a resident of Selestat told the France 24 outlet.

The French president attempted to dialogue with trade union leaders and activists following the mass demonstrations against the pension reform.

Before visiting Selestat, Macron went to a timber construction company where citizens wer banging pots and shouting "Get out!" at him. “Pots are the voice of the people," left-wing legislator Jean-Luc Melenchon tweeted.

"I am not naive, I have just passed a difficult and unpopular law, but I look forward to keep in touch (with the population). People should be able to express themselves freely, but the country must move forward,” Macron told reporters.

French publisher arrested in London by British police after refusing to disclose the passcodes to his phone and computer when questioned about participation in anti-government protests in France @guardian pic.twitter.com/ZeL97TW4wH — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 19, 2023

On Monday, French trade unions refused to dialogue with Macron in the government palace and called for a mass mobilization on International Workers’ Day against the pension reform. The railway traffic workers started a strike against the reform on Thursday. The state-owned French National Railway Company (SNCF) reported that this initiative will affect one of every five regional trains. "We have a President who has turned a deaf ear to our cries, so we do not want to hear him either. As long as Macron continues to oppose the majority of the population, we will continue to strike,” a trade union leader told the RFI outlet.