Ecuador Early Elections: 8 Presidential Candidates Registered

The National Electoral Council (CNE) announced Wednesday that eight presidential candidates have registered their candidacies to participate in the early general elections on August 20.

The period for registration of candidacies for the early presidential and legislative elections ended at midnight Tuesday, the CNE said, noting that "it was successfully completed."

Eight presidential candidates applied for registration. There were eight applications for national assembly members and 286 for provincial and foreign assembly members.

Now the electoral council will open a phase of objections and challenges to then approve the nominations. On August 6, it will announce the definitive list of the binomials qualified to participate in the elections.

Alianza Democrática Nacional (ADN) registered former congressman Daniel Noboa Azín and businesswoman Verónica Abad.

The lawyer and former Minister of Labor and Tourism (2007–2017), Luisa Gonzalez, of the Revolucion Ciudadana movement (led by former President Rafael Correa) registered this Tuesday. Her running mate is former presidential aspirant Andrés Arauz.

The collective Construye Ecuador nominated the formula integrated by former pro-government legislator Fernando Villavicencio and environmentalist Andrea Gonzalez.

The alliance Claro que puede registered the politician and former presidential candidate Yaku Perez and the academic Nory Pinela. The movement Amigo Acción Movilizadora Independiente Generando Oportunidades nominated lawyer Bolívar Armijos and social communicator Linda Romero.

The alliance Por un país sin miedo (For a country without fear) supported businessman Jan Topic and lawyer and journalist Diana Jácome; the Renovación Total (Reto) collective has politician Xavier Hervás as a candidate for president and Dr. Luz Marina Vega for vice president.

On the other hand, the alliance Actuemos registered the binomial formed by the broadcaster and economist Otto Sonnenholzner and the environmentalist Érika Paredes.

In the extraordinary elections of August 20, Ecuadorians will also elect 137 members of the National Assembly (Congress).

The elected authorities will be in office until May 2025, when the terms of office of the current president, Guillermo Lasso, and of the assembly members who were elected in 2021 should end.

Lasso decreed on May 17 the constitutional figure of "cross death" with which he dissolved the National Assembly and called for early elections.

The President made the decision citing a serious political crisis and internal commotion in the midst of an impeachment trial he was facing in the Legislative.