LIVE: Zelensky Said That He Is Ready for Negotiations With Russia

Russian and Ukrainian delegations are expected to resume online talks on March 21, the Ukrainiskaya Pravda media outlet reported on Sunday.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he is ready for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I am ready for negotiations with him. I was ready over the last two years and I think that...without negotiations we cannot end this war."

He further added that "If there is just one percent chance for us to stop this war, I think that we need to take this chance."

"There are compromises for which we cannot be ready as an independent state," Zelensky said, adding that these include "any compromises related to our territorial integrity and our sovereignty."

In conclusion, he said that they "have to use any format, any chance to have a possibility of negotiating, the possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World War.”

Alluding to the Russian military's operation in Ukraine as having global implications, he considered the possibility that World War III "may have already started". "Nobody knows whether it may have already started. And what is the possibility of this war if Ukraine will fall, in case Ukraine will? It's very hard to say," Zelensky said at the time.

"An online meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations is planned for March 21," it said, citing high-ranking sources.

Russia Destroys Military Base in Northwestern Ukraine

On sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of a Ukrainian military base in the Zhitomir region bordering Belarus.

In his regular report, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that in the operation, the aviation used Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, whose use in the Ukrainian conflict was first announced on Saturday.

The Russian military reported that the Russian Navy launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea to destroy several Ukrainian Army armored vehicle repair shops.

Meanwhile, a large fuel and lubricant depot in the southern Nikolayev region was destroyed by missiles launched from the Caspian Sea.

Since Saturday night, 62 military targets were hit in Ukraine, including three command posts, a multiple rocket launcher, two weapons and ammunition depots, and 52 military equipment concentration points, Igor Konashenkov summarized.