LIVE: Russia Destroy Military Base in Northwestern Ukraine

According to the Russian Defense Ministry the destroyed military base was used as a training center for foreign fighters.

On sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of a Ukrainian military base in the Zhitomir region bordering Belarus.

In his regular report, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that in the operation, the aviation used Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, whose use in the Ukrainian conflict was first announced on Saturday.

The Russian military reported that the Russian Navy launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea to destroy several Ukrainian Army armored vehicle repair shops.

Meanwhile, a large fuel and lubricant depot in the southern Nikolayev region was destroyed by missiles launched from the Caspian Sea.

Since Saturday night, 62 military targets were hit in Ukraine, including three command posts, a multiple rocket launcher, two weapons and ammunition depots, and 52 military equipment concentration points, Igor Konashenkov summarized.