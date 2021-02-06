Killing of Street Artist by Chilean Police Unleash Protests

The killing of a young man by the Chilean police (carabineros) unleashed a wave of violence in the city of Panguipulli, south of the country.
On Friday afternoon an officer shot dead the street artist Francisco Martínez Romero after he refused to undergo an identity control. The assassination triggered demonstrations in the city as people remained to denounce police brutality long before the curfew at 23:00 local time.
"NOW - In detention control the @FiscaliadeChile requests extension of detention and explains that, among others, there is no background information yet, xq @PDI_CHILE Could NOT work at the site of the event or census, because Carabineros repressed after the murder, preventing the work."
Panguipulli town hall was set on fire amid the protest. On Saturday Chilean Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado issued a statement stressing that the government "just regret the loss of a human life, it regrets and condemns the burning of public buildings."
Nonetheless, Chile's Communist Party remarked that "this criminal activity has been strongly repudiated by the public and further discredits the actions of the Carabineros."