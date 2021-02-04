Chile Launches Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

As of Wednesday, 209,501 people had received a COVID-19 vaccine dose. Among them are health workers.

Chile's Health Minister Enrique Paris Wednesday reported that over 140,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of the mass vaccination campaign.

Among those who received the first dose, there were 23,942 people over 90 years old, 66 percent of whom were women.

National Service for Minors' officials, health workers, and students in practice were also vaccinated.

From Feb. 8 to 12, people aged between 64 and 71 years, pharmacy and laboratory workers, security forces, and Armed Forces personnel who are deployed to contain the novel coronavirus will be vaccinated.

Evolution of number of cases for Chile, with a total confirmed of 734,035 pic.twitter.com/3HrLr0Bc8b — COVIDBot (@COVID19_bot) February 3, 2021

President Sebastian Piñera's administration intends to immunize until March the population at risk which amounts to almost five million people. The goal is also to reach 80 percent of the population by the end of June.

About 1,400 vaccination centers have been prepared nationwide to inoculate over 3,000 people per day. A center was also set up on Easter Island.

As of Thursday morning, Chile confirmed 736,645 COVID-19 cases and 18,576 related deaths.