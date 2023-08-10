Kidnapped American Nurse Freed in Haiti

UNICEF: "Women and girls are not merchandise. They are not a bargaining chip. And they should never be exposed to violence like this. The growing trend of kidnappings and abductions is extremely worrying, and threatens both the people of Haiti and those who come to help them."

The American nurse and her daughter who were kidnapped in Haiti have been released. The information was made public by a statement from the Christian humanitarian organization El Roi.

Nurse Alix Dorsainvil will begin a process of recovery and psychological support, before which the religious institution asked for the understanding of international public opinion, so that Dorsainvil enjoys a successful recovery.

"There is still much to process and heal in this situation", the statement added. The organization will provide information on its website as appropriate.

It added that they thank and praise God for the strength of Alix and her family, following an event that has impacted the entire El Roi Haiti ministry and the community it touches with its ministry.

Alix Dorsainvil, an American nurse, and her daughter, previously kidnapped in Haiti in July, have been released by their captors, according to the El Roi Haiti nonprofit Christian ministry they were associated with. pic.twitter.com/ijkIr9jLTa — 1440 Daily Digest (@Join1440) August 10, 2023

Alix Dorsainvil, a community health nurse is married to the founder and director of the organization, Sandro Dorsainvil, and along with their daughter, was kidnapped in late July morning. The abduction took place at the non-profit organization's facility near Port-au-Prince during her service to community ministry.

The U.S. State Department said it was relieved that the kidnapping ended well and assured that the safety of U.S. citizens abroad is a priority for the department.

The Haitian National Police said Wednesday that they are not yet commenting on the details of the kidnapping and release, which is evidence that investigations are ongoing.

Despite being foreign nationals, the kidnapping of Dorsainvil and her daughter is something that has become commonplace in the modus operandi of Haitian armed gangs.

The number of kidnappings of women and girls this 2023 in the Caribbean country triples the figure of 2021. Nearly 300 cases have been reported this year, according to a UNICEF report.

In most of these cases, Haitian women and girls are forcibly taken by armed groups for financial or tactical gain.

"Women and girls are not merchandise. They are not a bargaining chip. And they should never be exposed to violence like this. The growing trend of kidnappings and abductions is extremely worrying, and threatens both the people of Haiti and those who come to help them," said Gary Conille, UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean.