Kenya: WHO Donates Mobile Devices to Digitize Immunization

The UN health agency also donated 150 pieces of clothing for use by trained national responders to enhance Kenya's public health emergency response.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) donated 940 mobile devices to be used to digitize immunization processes in Kenya.

Abdourahmane Diallo, WHO country representative in Kenya, told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the tablets will go a long way in enabling vaccinators to improve the quality and verifiability of immunization data in the country.

"Addressing the data quality gaps will result in the increase in the immunization coverage and better management of vaccine stocks," Diallo said.

He noted that the mobile devices will replace paper-based documentation for vaccinations, thereby reducing significant data errors.

These 940 tablets will go a long way to contribute to improve quality of immunization data and hence provide verifiable data. These data elements include vaccination records and vaccine supply stock at vaccination points WHO Kenya Rep Dr. Abdourahmane Diallo pic.twitter.com/4ENiuRDp2d — National Vaccines & Immunization Prog. Kenya (@VaccinesKenya) March 28, 2024

The UN health agency also donated 150 pieces of clothing for use by trained national responders to enhance Kenya's public health emergency response.

Susan Nakhumicha, cabinet secretary in the Ministry for Health, said that the donation from the WHO will be a boost for the work of the National Vaccine and Immunization Program.

The Kenyan official added that the tablets will help enhance the data quality for decision-making on Kenya's immunization program by closing the gaps that have been experienced before in data collection and transmission.