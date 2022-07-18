Kenya and Somalia Agree to Resume Cross-Border Trade

Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya) and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Somalia) have also directed their security agencies to coordinate their efforts in the anti-terror fight.

Kenyan and Somali leaders have recommitted to fighting terrorism, tackling drought, and resuming cross-border trade as the two countries revitalize their engagement in all areas of mutual interest.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somalia counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who visited Kenya last week, have directed the security agencies of the two countries to coordinate their efforts in the anti-terror fight to ensure the safety and protection of the citizens of both countries while intensifying the fight against terrorism.

In a joint communique issued in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, the two leaders agreed that Kenya and Somalia will collaborate with other regional and international actors to provide the much-needed humanitarian assistance to mitigate the effects of the current drought in the Horn of Africa region. They also announced plans to open their borders and re-launch direct flights between Nairobi and Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

Both Kenyatta and Mohamud directed that the Joint Commission for Co-operation (JCC) between the two nations be convened in Mogadishu in August to discuss and agree on matters of mutual interest such as joint security activities, defense, agriculture, trade, intelligence exchange, health, education, training in various fields, and continuous review of the visa regime.

#Kenya and #Somalia strike trade agreement that Kenya Airways starts a direct flight "From Nairobi to Mogadishu", restart the Khat business and export fish to Kenya and the two governments cooperate in the fight against terrorism pic.twitter.com/vgIiouZtG3 — DalsanTV (@DalsanTv) July 15, 2022

The two leaders said the opening of the border between the two countries will ease the movement of people and enhance trade in goods and services. Kenyan and Somali traders have complained that the border closure and subsequent suspension of khat export to Mogadishu have had huge effects on their businesses.

The traders said many cargo businesses depending on transportation of cross-border cargo were closed with flights grounded due to a diplomatic spat between the two countries. The two leaders also agreed to facilitate, diversify and promote trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

They directed the immediate market access of fish and fish products from Somalia to Kenya and vice versa, and the resumption of trade in khat from Kenya to Somalia resumed with immediate effect. The two neighboring countries also resolved to issue visas free of charge on arrival for diplomatic and service passport holders from both countries.

"For holders of Somali Service Passports, Courtesy Visas free of charge/gratis on arrival will be issued within 48 hours, after completion of online visa application accompanied by a Note Verbale from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation," they said.

The two countries also underscored the need to process visas for holders of ordinary passports as soon as possible, preferably within ten working days, and directed the ministries of foreign affairs to implement the issues agreed upon within two weeks.