Floods Leave at Least 237 Dead and 807,000 Displaced in Kenya

In the region of Lake Victoria, waters have reached levels never seen since the 1950s.

Kenya’s Decentralization Minister Eugene Wamalwa Thursday reported that at least 237 people have died and 807,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes due to flooding from the heavy rains that have been falling for the past four weeks.

"So far, 237 Kenyans have lost their lives because of the floods. That is a very high number compared to the 40 people who have died due to COVID-19," Wamalwa said.

The rains continue and our dams are filling up. This means that more people will be affected. We urge those living in areas prone to flooding and mudslides to move to higher ground," he stressed.

"We are lucky that crocodiles can't attack when the water is too swift," a Tana River County resident Suleiman Hiribae commented.

In recent weeks, the police have been forcibly evacuating citizens in areas at risk. Heavy rainfall in this year's rainy season has destroyed homes and crops across the country.​​​​​​​



Kenya Red Cross in partnership with the National and County Government today evacuated families that were marooned by floodwaters in Konoramadha village and Abawata farms in Madogo, Tana River County.



"We've also witnessed the destruction of catchment areas that have led to the increase in water velocity, occasioning the current destruction," the Environment Secretary Keriako Tobiko said.

One of the country's most affected areas is the region of Lake Victoria, whose waters have reached levels never seen since the 1950s.​​​​​​​ Kenya’s Department of Meteorology warned rain will continue in many areas until June.

This African country faces these environmental problems while fighting the pandemic, which has generated 737 confirmed infections and 40 deaths.​​​​​​​

