Kenya: Floods’ Death Toll up to 228, Cyclone Hidaya Weakens

Approximately 227,238 people have been impacted by the heavy rains while a total of 1,967 schools have been affected by the floods.

On Sunday, Kenyan authorities said that nine more people lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to the devastating floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains, bringing the death toll to 228.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration, however, said the tropical Cyclone Hidaya in the Indian Ocean has lost its strength following its landfall at Mafia Island in Tanzania on Saturday.

The ministry said a ban on beach activities including fishing, swimming and non-essential transport within the country's territorial waters remains in force until midnight on May 6 due to Cyclone Hidaya.

"The Tropical Cyclone Hidaya storm is over and forecasted to have weakened; however, heavy rainfall is still expected offshore along the coast region with strong winds and large waves already experienced in Kwale County," the ministry said.

Flooding in Runda, one of Nairobi's most expensive neighborhoods.



It said that 212,630 people have been affected by the displacement of 41,526 households, and that 62,061 people have been placed in 138 camps for internally displaced people that have been established throughout 138 counties.

The government said multi-agency teams drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Youth Service and humanitarian agencies are already coordinating rescue efforts and providing essential help to the displaced people.

People residing in urban areas, low-lying areas and riparian areas have been warned of possible flooding and those in hilly areas or steep slopes have been cautioned against landslides.

Several parts of the country remained cut off and inaccessible after roads and bridges were washed away, marooning thousands of residents, disrupting business across the country and forcing indefinite postponement of schools reopening.

"The government is carrying out assessments of damaged roads and mobilizing resources to address critical sections and restore safe travel," the ministry said.