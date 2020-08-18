Messi Could Leave Barcelona After Shame In Champions League

He presumably asked to leave Barcelona this summer, even when his contract expires in 2021.

Barcelona Soccer Club board announced that star Lionel Messi gave green light to decide his future at the club, after the team’s disastrous UEFA Champions League exit last week.

The club made public its decision after the player presumably asked to leave Barcelona this summer, even when his contract expires in June 2021. However, the Blaugranes remain hopeful of extending his contract.

Many teams already announced that they are ready to do "whatever it takes" to sign the 33-years-old star. The price to pay would be around US$170 Million.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint Germain.

Messi attitude at half time. Already defeated, Barcelona cannot have a captain with that type of attitude don’t motivate or support his players pic.twitter.com/Z8ArloPEtF — All Sports!! (@sportsnews1235) August 14, 2020

Former player Graeme Souness told British outlet The Sun that Manchester teams should make an effort to sign the Argentinean star before September.

"This would be the perfect week to put a bid in for Messi, and I could easily see him playing in Manchester - at either United or City."

Nevertheless, many think Messi’s transfer request could be a move to get a pay-rise. If Messi gets to terminate his 19-year association with the team, it would be shocking as he many times expressed his willingness to finish his career in the club.