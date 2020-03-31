Italy Reached the Peak of COVID-19 Infections

The Higher Institute of Health warned that precautionary measures should be kept active.

The Higher Institute of Health (ISS) president Silvio Brusaferro Tuesday assured that Italy has reached the peak in the contagion curve and that the number of cases will begin to drop, although it is not yet possible to estimate when social activities can be restarted to fullness.

For this to happen and the pandemic to be completely overcome, Brusaferro warned that precautionary measures should be kept active to avoid "the curve going up again or leading to an uncontrolled epidemic."

He also admitted that the total death toll so far could be higher because only people who tested positive were counted.

"We are working on a more accurate estimate because there were people who died in their residences or cases without a medical report," Brusaferro said.

Update with the latest data from Italy:



Tests: 477,359 (+23,329)

Tests per 100k people: 789



Cases: 101,739 (+4,050)

Deaths: 11,591 (+812)



Daily increase in deaths: 7.5% (+0%)

5 day moving average: 9.1% (-0.5%)



On Monday, Italy reported 1,648 new infections, the lowest number over the last 20 days, although the total number of deaths rose to 11,591 due to 812 new deaths.

Of the 75,528 COVID-19 positive cases confirmed so far, 58 percent are recovering in isolation at home and 3,981 remain in intensive care.

Italy's Prison Administration Department reported that 19 detainees are COVID-19 positive, 17 of whom are in sanitary isolation in individual rooms. Two prisoners are isolated in hospitals.

It was also informed that 116 prison police are infected, 17 of whom are hospitalized and the others remain in isolation at home or in their barracks.