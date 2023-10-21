Palestinian Solidarity Takes to the Streets Around the World

Thousands of voices chanted "From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free" and "Palestine Will Never Die."

Fifteen days after the start of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, millions of people in cities around the world continue to stage demonstrations, calling for an end to the war and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

AUSTRALIA

In Australian cities, thousands of people took to the streets in support of Palestine and in protest against Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. The largest march occurred in Sydney, with approximately 9,000 participants.

GERMANY

In Berlin, the police today banned a pro-Palestinian demonstration scheduled for Sunday under the slogan "Peace in the Middle East," citing concerns about the potential for anti-Semitic statements, incitement to hatred, glorification of violence, and violent acts.

�������� MASSIVE pro-Palestine protest in Australia! pic.twitter.com/PrqMwZr5u6 — Jackson Hinkle ���� (@jacksonhinklle) October 21, 2023

This weekend, pro-Palestinian demonstrations are planned in various German cities. To the west of the country, around 5,500 people gathered to protest in Düsseldorf. In Hamburg, where demonstrations were also prohibited, security forces dispersed an unauthorized protest.

UNITED KINGDOM

On Saturday, the largest demonstration took place in London, where about 100,000 people marched to the vicinity of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's residence on Downing Street.

Demonstrators carried flags and banners with messages like "Freedom for Palestine" and "Stop the War." Thousands of voices chanted slogans such as "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." This marked the second consecutive weekend of pro-Palestine rallies, which were supervised by the Metropolitan Police of London.

More than 100,000 people poured into central London to protest the UK government's support for the ongoing Israeli bombing of besieged Gaza pic.twitter.com/I5Gn7MdcnT — TRT World (@trtworld) October 21, 2023

"This is in solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters, who are facing a genocide and being expelled from their own land. This is for all the innocent people," said a young demonstrator.

"Palestine has been under occupation for over seventy years. What is happening in Palestine is truly shameful for the entire community because of the ongoing genocide. We've experienced war and injustice in Iraq, and we don't want to see it repeated," noted Hayad, a young man of Iraqi origin.

"I protest because I feel that the Sunak administration is complicit in the war crimes committed by Israel. I'm here to make my voice heard and show that not all Britons support the actions of the State of Israel," said Joe, a British teacher.