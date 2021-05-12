Israeli Attacks on Gaza Leave 48 Palestinians Dead

Since Monday, Israel has carried out over 500 bombings against civilian homes, residential buildings, and infrastructure in Gaza.

During the last three days, Israeli military actions against Gaza have resulted in the death of 48 Palestinians. There have also been 6 deaths as a result of responses by Islamist militias over the last 24 hours.

Since Monday, Israel has carried out over 500 bombings against targets in Gaza and claims to have killed at least 20 Islamic Jihad and Hamas militiamen.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, these Islamist groups launched a new volley of rockets that set alarm bells ringing in Tel Aviv. In response, the Israelis shelled Gaza intensively from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Ninety percent of 850 projectiles launched from Gaza in the last 24 hours, however, were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defense system.

Besides destroying tunnels, weapons factories, and rocket launchers, the Israeli army claimed to have killed Mohamed Deif, the commander of the Al Qasam Brigades.

In the early hours of the morning, two Palestinians were shot dead by the Israeli army in clashes in different parts of the occupied West Bank. In Israel, the Arab-Israeli population of Lod awoke today to a state of emergency after intense rioting, in which some 270 suspects were reportedly arrested.

For the moment, the situation in Jerusalem remains calm. However, the protests could be reactivated in the afternoon, triggering more violence against Palestinians.