Palestinian Hunger Striker Released in Poor Conditions

On Thursday, Israel released Palestinian prisoner Ghadanfar Abu Atwan, who spent 65 days on hunger strike for being imprisoned without charge or a trial. The 28-year-old man was transferred to Kaplan Medical Center, where he faces a life-threatening health condition.

Arrested ten months ago, Abu Atwan was held under the "administrative detention" mechanism, for which the Israeli government has no obligation to present any official suspicions or evidence to justify an arrest or detention.

Since 5 May, he has gone without food, vitamins, or supplements. On 3 July, he even began refusing to drink water. Although Israel’s Supreme Court suspended Abu Atwan's detention because of his dire health condition, his lawyer stressed that the court had left Ghadanfar “sick and captive in the hospital".

On July 7, medical records described Abu Atwan as noticeably weak and almost unable to speak or to move his lower limbs. For this reason, Boulos requested that he should be transferred from the Israeli hospital to a Palestinian facility.

Abu Atwan is one of 520 Palestinians being held in Israeli military jails without charge or trial. Hunger strikes are often used by them as the only tool to protest such extrajudicial imprisonments. Starting when he was 19, Abu Atwan has served seven non-consecutive years in Israeli prison. The first time he was arrested, Israel's military court, which has a self-reported 99 percent conviction rate, sentenced him to two years in prison. Less than two years after he was released, Israeli forces raided his home in the middle of the night, arresting him again, this time on administrative detention, the first of three instances in which the policy would be used against him.