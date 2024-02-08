Israel Must Be Held Accountable, Sinn Fein Leader Says

"For far too long Israel has been allowed to act with impunity. It did not start in October," McDonald said.

On Wednesday, Sinn Fein party president Mary Lou McDonald called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

The Irish nationalist leader expressed her concern about the absolute "impunity" with which the Israeli occupation forces are acting in the Palestinian territories.

"We want to make a mention of Palestine. We are very concerned about the continued bombings, we are concerned that Israel continues to act with impunity," McDonald said.

"A ceasefire is absolutely imperative," she stressed, pointing out that building a dialogue for peace represents a “very considerable challenge” for the international community.

��A #Gaza, la moitié des infrastructures sanitaires ont été endommagée par les bombardements. Se procurer de l'eau potable est devenu un défi constant pour la population.�� pic.twitter.com/QT8AOSSx7J — MSF Suisse (@MSF_Suisse) February 8, 2024

The text reads, "Half of the health infrastructure was damaged by the bombings in Gaza. Obtaining drinking water has become a constant challenge for the population."

In an interview for Sky News, McDonald said she is today more convinced than ever that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "has no interest in international diplomacy and has no regard for international institutions, including the International Court of Justice."

"For far too long Israel has been allowed to act with impunity. It did not start in October. This is a generational injustice that the Palestinian people have hardened," she pointed out.

"While many international leaders are very blind to justice, we, the communities, activists, mothers and fathers must say loudly and clearly, 'This needs to stop' and that means that Israel must be held accountable," McDonald concluded.