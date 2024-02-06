UN Security Council Convenes to Address Middle East Tensions

The U.S. actions in the region were just the latest in a litany of unlawful and irresponsible attacks, Russian diplomat Nebenzia pointed out.

On Monday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened an emergency session to address the escalating conflict in Gaza, a situation that is exacerbating tensions throughout the Middle East and posing significant risks to regional peace and security.

The UN political affairs chief, Rosemary DiCarlo, said that as everyone in the diplomatic world is all too aware, "the tensions that have engulfed multiple countries in the Middle East continue to rise."

On Jan. 28, a drone attack killed three U.S. service members and injured 40 others at a U.S. base in northeast Jordan, she said, adding that on Feb. 2, the U.S. carried out 85 airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against reported Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Forces and affiliated groups.

DiCarlo described the regional situation, including the tensions between Israeli Forces and Hezbollah, the continued exchange of rocket fire over the Golan Heights, airstrikes conducted by Israel in various parts of Syria, and the Houthi attacks against ships in the Red Sea.

"I reiterate the secretary-general's call on all parties to step back from the brink and to consider the unbearable human and economic cost of a potential regional conflict. I appeal to the Council to continue to actively engage all concerned parties to prevent further escalation and the worsening of tensions that undermine regional peace and security," she said.

Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said the U.S. actions in the region were just the latest in a litany of unlawful and irresponsible attacks against the backdrop of an unprecedented escalation of violence.

Massive airstrikes by the U.S. once again demonstrated to the world the aggressive nature of U.S. policy in the Middle East and Washington's complete disregard for international law, he continued, adding that Britain's participation should not create the illusion of some kind of "international coalition."

Nebenzia said the U.S. was deliberately trying to drag the largest countries of the Middle East, including Iran, into a regional conflict. He strongly condemned the U.S. aggression against sovereign nations, which has increased the level of instability in an already "burning" region.

He called on the international community to unconditionally condemn the reckless actions of Washington and its allies, which have violated the sovereignty of both Syria and Iraq.

China's permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun, said that action taken by the U.S. was creating new turmoil in the Middle East. History has shown that using military means would not solve the problems roiling the Middle East.

He said U.S. action would only exacerbate a vicious tit-for-tat cycle. Zhang urged the various parties to remain calm, abide by the Charter and international law, cease illegal military operations and prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

He said that the fundamental reason for the current situation is the failure to implement a ceasefire in Gaza, which is a prerequisite for any progress, calling on all countries concerned to stop acting out of self-interest.

"We are standing at a critical crossroads" and should not forget that "we are all in the same boat," he said, noting that all nations must remain committed to the common goal of regional stability.

Syria's permanent representative to the UN, Koussay Aldahhak, said the arguments heard at the meeting were the "same flimsy pretexts and misleading claims the U.S. administration is promoting to justify its repeated attacks."

This included presenting a "distorted and wrongful interpretation" of the provisions of the Charter, especially Article 51, and that the root causes of conflicts, suffering and instability in the Middle East region are the "wrongful and destructive policies" of the U.S., he said.

It also includes Washington's "blind and unlimited" support for the Israeli occupation and the atrocities Israel is committing against the Palestinian people, he added.

The ambassador stressed that Syria completely rejects all the "pretexts and lies" that the U.S. is trying to use to justify its aggression, which aims to protect its agents in the region.

Syria also categorically rejects that the territories of member states become a platform for U.S. election campaigns and for displaying a brute force that undermines the principles of collective security on which the UN was founded, he said.