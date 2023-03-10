Two Palestinian Youths Killed by Israeli Fire

According to the state-run WAFA news agency, "the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers has tragically risen to 81 with the killing of two young men today."

On Friday morning, Abdul-Karim Badie Sheikh, 21, was shot dead by an Israeli settler outside the illegal settlement of Karnei Shomron, east of the northwestern occupied West Bank city of Qalqiliya.

The Palestinian youth was killed after allegedly breaking into a farm in Havat Dorot Illit and attempting to carry out a stabbing and IED attack, the Israeli army said.

Abdul-Karim Badie Sheikh was a resident of the Sanniriya town, which was subsequently raided by Israeli soldiers. They ransacked Abdul-Karim's family home and several others in the town, local sources said.

Amir Mamoun Odeh, 16, was killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank town of Qalquilia during clashes in the town, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Odeh was shot in the chest and critically wounded. He was rushed to Darwish Nazzal hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

