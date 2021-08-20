Israel Bombs Syrian Cities in the Middle of the Night

The Israeli attack was the second to hit Syria within two days, after a missile attack targeted military sites in Quneitra province on Tuesday

On Thursday night, Israel launched missile strikes at some sites in the Syrian capital of Damascus and the central province of Homs.

At 11:00 pm local time, "the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with missile bursts" directed against the outskirts of Damascus and Homs City, the Syrian news agency SANA reported.

The Syrian air defenses responded to the attacks, intercepting most of the Israeli missiles. The Syrian authorities were assessing the damages caused by the strikes. The sounds of explosions were clearly heard in Damascus as the Syrian air defenses were responding to the attack.

The Israeli attack was the second to hit Syria within two days. Israel has repeatedly launched attacks at Syrian military sites under the pretext of targeting the sites where pro-Iran militias are located.

On Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the Israeli attack killed at least four members of the Lebanese chii group Hizbula, which supports President Bashar al-Assad. This happened in the Qara area, on the outskirts of Damascus, close to the border with Lebanon.

SOHR also indicated that the missile attack targeted weapons warehouses and military positions in Hizbula, with which it fought in a war on Lebanese territory in 2006.

On Tuesday, Syria accused Israel of attacking with missiles an area of the province of Quneitra. Israel does not usually confirm these types of actions, which usually target positions of forces loyal to Al Assad and the Lebanese or Iranian Shiite militias, which are considered a threat by the Jewish state.