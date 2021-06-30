Syrian FM Denies Alleged US Victories Over Terrorism

The ministry statement highlighted that those who contributed to the defeat of Daesh terrorists were in fact Syrian government forces, Russian military forces, the Iraqi army as well as resistance fighters in the region.

The statements by the United States and its allies about alleged victories and plans to defeat the terrorist organization of the Islamic State (Daesh, in Arabic) are false and fictitious, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Wednesday.

Those statements distort and contradict the truth of U.S. policies on the ground. The Foreign Ministry commented in a press release in response to the final declaration of the ministerial meeting of the 'Global Coalition against Daesh' held on June 28 and 29 in Rome, the capital of Italy.

According to the text, Washington is the one who founded that organization and sponsored it with money, weapons, and media and moral support, and that was recognized by former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The United States launched in December 2014 the so-called Coalition against Daesh in Syria and Iraq, now involving 83 members.