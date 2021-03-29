Islamic State Claims Attack Killed 55 in Mozambique

Over fifty people were said to have been killed in a raid by Islamist militants in Mozambique, as an upsurge of violence threatens billions of dollars worth of energy projects in one of Africa’s poorest nations.

Attacks that killed 55 people in the northern Mozambique town of Palma have reportedly been claimed by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) via its Amaq news agency. The area is worth billions of dollars in investments on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project by Total, a French multinational.

The government confirmed dozens of fatalities in the coastal town of 75,000 people near the Tanzanian border on Sunday, after as many as 100 IS-linked al-Shabab militants besieged Palma on March 24. Militants fired indiscriminately at people and buildings during their assault, according to Human Rights Watch.

Mozambique’s Defense Ministry said an army operation had been launched but IS on Monday claimed to have taken over Palma after days of battling the security forces.

Foreign workers employed nearby at Total’s multi-billion-dollar LNG terminal construction project were among those who were forced to seek refuge in a hotel and at a gas plant amid the attacks. One British and one South African citizen are reported to be among the dead.

The latest attack by ISIS in Mozambique is proof that the terrorist group remains a “growing threat” outside of #Iraq and #Syria, particularly in Africa, a #US official tells reporters.https://t.co/BMN5Y38nTr — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 29, 2021

Some 1,400 people, the majority of them Total staff, were taken by boat to the town of Pemba, 250 kilometers south of Palma, on Sunday. Thousands more are reported to be trapped at a gas plant on the Afungi Peninsula, 10 kilometers from Palma, with some expected to be evacuated by smaller boats on Monday.

Palma, located in the province of Cabo Delgado, has been targeted in an Islamist insurgency since 2017, during which time al-Shabab militants have seized whole towns.

More than 2,600 people have been killed in the conflict, half of whom are civilians, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).