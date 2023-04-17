Iraq Ready to Help Hold Dialogue Between Sudanese Parties

While the Sudanese Army remains loyal to the Transitional Military Council Chairman Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, the rebel RSF is led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

On Monday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid announced that his country is ready to help the conflicting Sudanese parties to hold a dialogue for a ceasefire.

"I assure our brothers in Sudan of Iraq's readiness to make efforts and help in securing opportunities for constructive dialogue in a way that contributes to giving priority to peace and strengthening the democratic approach," Rashid said.

"Iraq is closely watching the unfortunate developments in Sudan, which claimed the lives of civilians, damaged institutions, and disrupted opportunities to continue building and progress in the democratic and peaceful path in Sudan," he added.

Rashid expressed hope that the conflicting Sudanese parties will "abandon the use of arms and violence and rely on the principles of democracy to enhance the opportunities for dialogue in a way that preserves life, peace, and justice."

���������� El ejército Sudanés captura a miembros de las "fuerzas de apoyo rápido" facción apoyada por Washington que intentó derrocar al Presidente Legítimo de Sudan Del Sur,la fuerza aérea sudanesa aplastó a los disidentes y restableció el control sobre el país. pic.twitter.com/6UQagEz8xC — ���������� ������ �������������������� (@DOGDEGA) April 16, 2023

The tweet reads, "The Sudanese military captured members of the Rapid Support Forces, a Washington-backed faction that attempted to overthrow the rightful President of South Sudan. The Sudanese Air Force crushed the dissidents and reestablished control over the country."

On Saturday morning, clashes erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and adjoining cities, after days of tension over the RSF's integration into the army.

"A coup d’état is on its way in Sudan. The question is the U.S. is behind it because they do not want Sudan to get too close to Russia," Don Salmon, a Black activist tweeted on Monday.

Currently, while the Sudanese Army remains loyal to the Transitional Military Council Chairman Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, the rebel RSF is led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. These sides have been in a power struggle since the fall of President Omar al-Bashir on April 11, 2019.

