The Sudanese Air Force Launches Airstrikes in Khartoum

Since April 15, Sudan has been witnessing armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.

On Monday, violent clashes in Khartoum renewed around the Sudanese Army Command, the international airport, and the Presidential Palace, after a 3-hours ceasefire on Sunday

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors denounced that over 100 people have been killed and hundreds of others injured since the beginning of the clashes.

The Sudanese Army said that they had limited clashes with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) around the perimeter of the Army's General Command and dowtown Khartoum.

"The armed forces are in complete control of all their headquarters, and what is being circulated about the enemy's seizure of the general command, the guesthouse, or the Republican palace is untrue," the Sudanese army said.

The Sudanese Air Force launched strikes against a number of hostile targets with the aim of ending pockets of the RSF in the capital city. The army further accused what it called "media mouthpieces" loyal to the RSF of spreading many lies to mislead public opinion.

Meanwhile, RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo urged the international community to intervene to stop what he termed as "a brutal campaign against the innocent, bombing them with missiles."

"The international community must take action now and intervene against the crimes of Sudanese General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, a radical Islamist who is bombing civilians from the air," he tweeted, denying that his forces initiated the fighting with the Sudanese army.

Meanwhile In Sudan, the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces have taken over airports and the presidential palace. The Sudanese army has sent out warplanes that are flying low and bombing buildings. pic.twitter.com/QZIddNKonr — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 15, 2023

"We did not attack anyone. Our actions are merely a response to the siege and assault against our force," he pointed out.

The tension between these forces has escalated since April 12 in the Merowe region, after the RSF moved military vehicles to a location near the military air base there, a move that the army considered illegal.

The tension between these forces has escalated since April 12 in the Merowe region, after the RSF moved military vehicles to a location near the military air base there, a move that the army considered illegal.

Deep differences have emerged between the Sudanese army and the RSF, particularly regarding the latter's integration into the army as stipulated in a framework agreement signed between military and civilian leaders on Dec. 5, 2022.