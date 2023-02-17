Venezuelan Rescuers Who Were in Türkiye Are Hailed as Heroes

"With their vocation for service and humanism, they managed to successfully serve the Turkish people," Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister commented

On Friday, Venezuelan rescuers who traveled to Türkiye returned to their country after supporting the search for victims caused by the earthquakes that took place on February 6.

"For 10 consecutive days, these twenty-seven heroes and heroines carried out search, rescue and rescue operations in the collapsed structures of the city of Adiyaman," the Interior Ministry said about the group of Venezuelan technicians.

They were received with applause at the Simon Bolivar Airport by the Risk Management Vice Minister Carlos Perez, the Vice Minister for Europe Franklin Ramirez, and the Turkish Ambassador to Venezuela Aydan Karamanoglu.

The team sent by the administration of President Nicolas Maduro included doctors and earthquake specialists from the Simon Bolivar Humanitarian Task Force. They traveled accompanied by three rescue-trained dogs.

Cuban doctors are already in Türkiye helping out after the horrible earthquake which has stolen the lives and dreams of thousands.



In the hour of need, #Cuba will always be there to lend a hand. pic.twitter.com/lgc29AzInq — Lianys Torres Rivera (@lianystr) February 17, 2023

"With their vocation for service and humanism, they managed to successfully serve the Turkish people," Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil commented.

The Bolivarian revolution also sent 25 firefighters who still remain in Türkiye helping in search and rescue operations in the cities most affected by the 7.8 earthquake that has left over 44,000 dead so far.

On Friday, the operations to rescue survivors culminated in Syria, a country where the authorities will now focus on the collection of rubble and the reconstruction of cities.