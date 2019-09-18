Iran Warns of Immediate Response to Any US Strikes

“(We are) fully prepared to surprise aggressors through a crushing and comprehensive answer to possible evil actions."

Iran warned on Wednesday that any strikes from the U.S. and its allies will be met with a crushing response from the Islamic Republic.

Stressing that they have no interest in war, the Iranian government said they will defend themselves if they are met with any aggression from the United States and its allies.

In a letter sent on Monday to the United States via the Swiss embassy, which represents U.S. interests in Iran, Tehran said it “denies and condemns claims” by U.S. officials that “Tehran was behind the attacks”.

“It was also emphasized in the letter that in case of any aggression against Iran, that action will face an immediate response from Iran and the response won’t be limited to its source,” the state news agency IRNA reported.

The Etemad daily newspaper describing U.S. accusations of Iranian responsibility for the Saudi attacks as part of Washington’s stated “maximum pressure” policy to isolate Iran.

“(We are) fully prepared to surprise aggressors through a crushing and comprehensive answer to possible evil actions,” s Etemad quoted Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, as saying.

A U.S. official told Reuters the projectiles that hit the Saudi oil facilities on Saturday came from southwestern Iran. Three officials said they involved cruise missiles and drones, indicating a higher degree of complexity and sophistication than initially thought.

The Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen, to Saudi Arabia’s south, claimed responsibility for the attack. But Saudi Arabia said it would produce evidence on Wednesday linking Iran, to the northeast across the Gulf, to the assault.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the attack had been mounted by Houthis in retaliation for Yemen’s war which he blamed on the United States and a Saudi-led military coalition.