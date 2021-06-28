Iran Urges Vienna Nuclear Talks Parties To Make Decisions

Despite progresses in the negotiations, the parties have announced that some "serious" differences have not been bridged.

Iran’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday urged the parties in the Vienna talks to make their decisions on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We have made and announced the decisions we should have made, and now it is the turn of the parties to make their own decisions," said Khatibzadeh at his weekly press conference.

Asked if the agreement on the JCPOA has been postponed to the next Iranian government, Khatibzadeh said "it does not matter in which government and within what time span the agreement is reached."

Iran and the P4+1, namely Britain, China, France, Russia and Germany, with the United States indirectly involved, have had six rounds of negotiations in Vienna since April aimed at reviving the JCPOA.

At the end of the latest round of talks, the Iranian senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi said that it was the time for the parties to make their "decisions" over the remaining issues.

The U.S. government under former President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and unilaterally reimposed sanctions on the Persian nation. In response, Iran gradually stopped implementing parts of its commitments to the agreement from May 2019.